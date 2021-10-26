Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $4.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.54 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.76 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 1,229,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,181. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 50.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in DISH Network by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in DISH Network by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DISH Network by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

