Brokerages Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.28 Million

Brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will report sales of $115.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.76 million and the highest is $116.00 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $55.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $450.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.99 million to $455.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $575.48 million, with estimates ranging from $537.57 million to $648.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRWG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

