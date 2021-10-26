Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

TPR traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $39.64. 1,811,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,660. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

