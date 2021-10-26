Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,560,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 2,882,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 172,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD remained flat at $$0.76 on Monday. 2,029,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,665. The stock has a market cap of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.