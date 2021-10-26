Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $27.73

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.73.

ACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,899. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

