Brokerages Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Target Price at $11.40

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

OPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

