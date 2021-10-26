Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $23.75

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.20. 549,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FibroGen by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FibroGen by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth $12,272,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FibroGen by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

