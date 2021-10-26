Brokerages Set Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Target Price at $2.10

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on GAU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.82. 538,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

