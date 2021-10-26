Brokerages Set Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) PT at GBX 30.33

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of LON HMSO traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 32.47 ($0.42). The company had a trading volume of 7,803,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,532. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

