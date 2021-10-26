Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Target Price at C$31.61

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.61.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PXT traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.11. 527,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,734. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.05 and a 52-week high of C$26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.4603646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

