Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Target Price at $13.08

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. 17,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,657. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.79. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

