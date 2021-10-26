Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Price Target at $14.89

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

SITC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

SITC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $20,716,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $4,409,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

