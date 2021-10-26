Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) PT at $15.21

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 37.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

