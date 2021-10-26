Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Target Price at €12.51

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.79 ($15.05).

UCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

