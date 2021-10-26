Brokers Issue Forecasts for AT&T Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE T opened at $25.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

