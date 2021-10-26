Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $8.87 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 4.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,462,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $47,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,861,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $322.00. 184,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,526. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.