Bronson Point Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bronson Point Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 83.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for about 0.6% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE:BG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.61. 16,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.