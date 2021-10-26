Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of BAM opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 928.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 100,669 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,291,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,470,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

