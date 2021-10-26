Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

BRO stock opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

