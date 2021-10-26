Brunswick (BC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brunswick stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

