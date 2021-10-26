Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

