Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:HOM.U)

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE:HOM.U opened at C$16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$16.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOM.U. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

