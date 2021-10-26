Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The firm had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

