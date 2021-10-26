Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 2,582 ($33.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,562.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.70. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The stock has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

