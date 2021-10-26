CACI International (CACI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. CACI International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.000-$18.830 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, analysts expect CACI International to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CACI opened at $284.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $288.29.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.29.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

