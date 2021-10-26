Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,313. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

