Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $167.37 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

