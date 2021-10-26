Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $169.10 and last traded at $167.04, with a volume of 3898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.76.

The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.61.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

