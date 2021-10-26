California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,141 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,945 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,064 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

