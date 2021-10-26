California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,749 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

SAGE opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

