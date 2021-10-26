California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,211 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of iRobot worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,924,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iRobot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 867,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in iRobot by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,304,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

