California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,392 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Weibo by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

