California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 95,521 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,521 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of 8X8 worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,092 shares of company stock worth $731,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.