California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,852 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Mercury Systems worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,448,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

