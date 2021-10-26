Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.54. Approximately 9,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

