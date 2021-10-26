Calyxt Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,598 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,896% compared to the average daily volume of 52 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Calyxt alerts:

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $95.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.