Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $46.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camtek stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Camtek worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

