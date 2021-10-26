Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 389.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 0.8% of Royal Bank of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.83% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $2,989,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $75.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.