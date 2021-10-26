Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$103.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.54.

NYSE CP opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

