Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

