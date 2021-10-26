Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

CGC stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

