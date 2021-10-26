Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.17

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.27, with a volume of 1087194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEED shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$19.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.10.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

