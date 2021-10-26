Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%.

CBNK stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.47. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $214,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

