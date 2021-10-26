Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.51% of GoDaddy worth $75,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 3,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,844. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

