Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 127,126 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 0.8% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.45% of Trimble worth $93,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 3,436.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after buying an additional 35,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.71. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,849. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.