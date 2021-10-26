Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $81,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $832.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $820.46 and a 200-day moving average of $786.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

