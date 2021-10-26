Capital International Inc. CA Sells 185,029 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,029 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 1.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $58,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,362. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

