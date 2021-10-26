Capital International Inc. CA Sells 26,861 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,861 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $67,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.