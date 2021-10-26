Capital International Inc. CA Sells 41,180 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $109,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.50. 979,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.