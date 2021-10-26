Capital International Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,391,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,791 shares during the quarter. HUTCHMED makes up about 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $172,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd increased its position in HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after acquiring an additional 233,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
